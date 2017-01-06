There is a tremendous, untapped market of undiagnosed patients for a variety of conditions, writes John Pagliuca. But how do you identify them when they are essentially hidden from view through conventional means?
Most challenges boil down to two simple categories: "complicated" and "complex". Knowing how to categorize each problem is key to solving it, writes Steve Figman.
Pharm Exec's 17th annual listing of the top biopharma players paints a stable picture of performance for the usual placeholders, but change and disruption to current business models could upend positioning in the years ahead.
Gregg Fisher reflects on how brand planning can be enhanced to better serve brand and product managers to deliver on the promises of “customer-centric” and “multi-channel” communications.
Bob Swindell explains how Greater Fort Lauderdale has spent the past few years quietly assembling one of the most dynamic pharmaceutical clusters in the country.
With the patient voice growing louder in all aspects of the drug development and commercialization journey, Pharm Exec examines some of the current industry thinking on the evolving pharma-patient relationship.
An honoree at HBA’s recent Women of the Year awards luncheon, Bahija Jallal’s story is one of courage and resilience.
Jackie DeAngelis outlines three common mistakes that hinder access attainment when launching a new drug.
Pharma has long recognized the power of key opinion leaders, but with HCPs and patients now acquiring much of their information online, there is a new opportunity for "digital opinion influencers".
Interacting with HCPs is fraught with compliance challenges. This article takes a deep dive the implications of compliance for marketers in a world where new technologies being created every day.
Securing the Global Supply Chain: Strategies for Operational Excellence
Strategic management of the supply chain is vital to winning with customers. Cost and quality are important, but they are not the only things customers care about: New services, flexibility in relationships, supply reliability, and creatively overcoming obstacles in delivery of products are also core values. Pharmaceutical product portfolios and customers are becoming more complex. To stay ahead, customer-focused supply-chain capabilities is becoming an increasingly crucial part of a company’s competitive advantage. Download the eBook.
The Changing Contours of Drug Commercialization
"The Changing Contours of Drug Commercialization," a new e-book from the editors of Pharmaceutical Executive, sheds light on solutions and strategies uniquely within a manufacturer's own sphere of control that can help navigate the often unforgiving transition from registration to the real-world battle for clinical acceptance and market share. Download the eBook.
Patient-Centric Approach to Product Commercialization
The industry's much talked-about patient-centered approach requires more than lip-service and organizational redesigns. In order for the patient to emerge center stage in a commercial approach, it's necessary for manufacturers to shift prioritization's to help the greatest number of patients gain access and remain on treatments.
Last week’s EFPIA and EU Health Council annual conferences highlighted the growing divisions—and resentments—between industry and governments on drug pricing. Reflector reports.
Congressional measures lack the support to move forward, writes Jill Wechsler.
Read more for details of how to nominate a colleague — or yourself — for Pharm Exec's Emerging Pharma Leaders 2017
Outlining the new leadership and C-level roles of tomorrow needed to take on the disruption event on pharma's horizon.
There is never a lack of legal or regulatory issues to keep track of—and worry about—in the life sciences industry. The articles from Pharmaceutical Executive provide a look at the latest in compliance for marketing, labeling, and export control, as well as offer tips to stay compliant in the coming years.
A panel of biopharma executives discuss market access and the changing dynamics in reaching physicians and healthcare professionals.
At recent the BETHEEXPERT 2017 event in Budapest, we asked Romuald Braun what pharma should be focusing on with regard to its labeling activities.
Pharm Exec speaks to Andrew Marr about the implications of the European Union's new IDMP (Identification of Medicinal Products) regulations for the pharma industry.
The digital workplace is defined as a “business strategy to boost employee engagement and agility through a more consumerized work environment”. But what does this mean for life sciences organizations? Michael Woodbridge explains.
New DTC campaign for its vaccine Zostavax uses a more serious, personal messaging approach—as pharmas look to close the conversation gaps between patients and healthcare providers.
A look at evidence and value in a time of social and policy change.
In the 21st Century Cures Act, Congress excluded from FDA regulation certain clinical decision support, or CDS, software.
There's no shortage of talent, expertise and passion in the biopharma industry. It's time for that talent to shine, writes Lisa Henderson.
Recent PR disasters in other industries raise an important reputational question that can apply to pharma as well: do you want to be someone that works the system or improves the system?
Two topics in Pharm Exec this month—rare disease research and women in healthcare leadership—share a "common" thread.