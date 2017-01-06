Latest

Seizing the Undiagnosed Patients Market Opportunity

There is a tremendous, untapped market of undiagnosed patients for a variety of conditions, writes John Pagliuca. But how do you identify them when they are essentially hidden from view through conventional means?

Complicated vs Complex Challenges in Pharma

Most challenges boil down to two simple categories: "complicated" and "complex". Knowing how to categorize each problem is key to solving it, writes Steve Figman.

Pharm Exec's Top 50 Companies 2017

Pharm Exec's 17th annual listing of the top biopharma players paints a stable picture of performance for the usual placeholders, but change and disruption to current business models could upend positioning in the years ahead.

Customer Engagement: A Key Upgrade in Brand Planning for a Multi-Channel World

Gregg Fisher reflects on how brand planning can be enhanced to better serve brand and product managers to deliver on the promises of “customer-centric” and “multi-channel” communications.

Sun, Sand and Drugs: How a Beach Town Became a Biotech Hub

Bob Swindell explains how Greater Fort Lauderdale has spent the past few years quietly assembling one of the most dynamic pharmaceutical clusters in the country.

The Quest for Meaningful Pharma-Patient Dialogue

With the patient voice growing louder in all aspects of the drug development and commercialization journey, Pharm Exec examines some of the current industry thinking on the evolving pharma-patient relationship.

Tips for Success from a Big Pharma Leader

An honoree at HBA’s recent Women of the Year awards luncheon, Bahija Jallal’s story is one of courage and resilience.

Launching a New Drug: An Overview of Common Mistakes

Jackie DeAngelis outlines three common mistakes that hinder access attainment when launching a new drug.

Customer Engagement: A Key Upgrade in Brand Planning for a Multi-Channel World

Gregg Fisher reflects on how brand planning can be enhanced to better serve brand and product managers to deliver on the promises of “customer-centric” and “multi-channel” communications.

Beyond KOL Marketing: Tapping Digital Opinion Influencers

Pharma has long recognized the power of key opinion leaders, but with HCPs and patients now acquiring much of their information online, there is a new opportunity for "digital opinion influencers".

Compliance in the Pharmaceutical Industry: A Marketer's Perspective

Interacting with HCPs is fraught with compliance challenges. This article takes a deep dive the implications of compliance for marketers in a world where new technologies being created every day.

Securing the Global Supply Chain: Strategies for Operational Excellence

Strategic management of the supply chain is vital to winning with customers. Cost and quality are important, but they are not the only things customers care about: New services, flexibility in  relationships, supply reliability, and creatively overcoming obstacles in delivery of products are also core values. Pharmaceutical product portfolios and customers are becoming more complex. To stay ahead, customer-focused supply-chain capabilities is becoming an increasingly crucial part of a company’s competitive advantage. Download the eBook.

 

The Changing Contours of Drug Commercialization

"The Changing Contours of Drug Commercialization," a new e-book from the editors of Pharmaceutical Executive, sheds light on solutions and strategies uniquely within a manufacturer's own sphere of control that can help navigate the often unforgiving transition from registration to the real-world battle for clinical acceptance and market share. Download the eBook.

 

Patient-Centric Approach to Product Commercialization

The industry's much talked-about patient-centered approach requires more than lip-service and organizational redesigns. In order for the patient to emerge center stage in a commercial approach, it's necessary for manufacturers to shift prioritization's to help the greatest number of patients gain access and remain on treatments.

 

 

 

EU Countries Square Up to Drug Firms on Prices

Last week’s EFPIA and EU Health Council annual conferences highlighted the growing divisions—and resentments—between industry and governments on drug pricing. Reflector reports.

Congress Struggles to Address Drug Prices

Congressional measures lack the support to move forward, writes Jill Wechsler.

Pharm Exec's Emerging Pharma Leaders 2017 — Call for Nominations

Read more for details of how to nominate a colleague — or yourself — for Pharm Exec's Emerging Pharma Leaders 2017

Navigating Through Disruption: A Pharma 50 View

Outlining the new leadership and C-level roles of tomorrow needed to take on the disruption event on pharma's horizon.

New Survey—Clinical Trials: Past, Present and Future

Brazil’s Pharma Market to Approach “$30 billion by 2021”

mHealth Remains Popular Due to Shift towards Value-Based Medicine

Singapore’s Pharma Market “Set to break $1 billion by 2019”

Compliance Top of Mind

There is never a lack of legal or regulatory issues to keep track of—and worry about—in the life sciences industry. The articles from Pharmaceutical Executive provide a look at the latest in compliance for marketing, labeling, and export control, as well as offer tips to stay compliant in the coming years.
 

Executive Roundtable: Where is Your Physician?

A panel of biopharma executives discuss market access and the changing dynamics in reaching physicians and healthcare professionals.

Compliance in the Pharmaceutical Industry: A Marketer's Perspective

Interacting with HCPs is fraught with compliance challenges. This article takes a deep dive the implications of compliance for marketers in a world where new technologies being created every day.

Labeling: Not Just a Technical Issue

At recent the BETHEEXPERT 2017 event in Budapest, we asked Romuald Braun what pharma should be focusing on with regard to its labeling activities.

IDMP: A Big Data Challenge for European Pharma

Pharm Exec speaks to Andrew Marr about the implications of the European Union's new IDMP (Identification of Medicinal Products) regulations for the pharma industry.

Understanding the Digital Workplace

The digital workplace is defined as a “business strategy to boost employee engagement and agility through a more consumerized work environment”. But what does this mean for life sciences organizations? Michael Woodbridge explains.

Merck’s Latest Shot Against Shingles

New DTC campaign for its vaccine Zostavax uses a more serious, personal messaging approach—as pharmas look to close the conversation gaps between patients and healthcare providers.

EU Countries Square Up to Drug Firms on Prices

Last week’s EFPIA and EU Health Council annual conferences highlighted the growing divisions—and resentments—between industry and governments on drug pricing. Reflector reports.

Congress Struggles to Address Drug Prices

Congressional measures lack the support to move forward, writes Jill Wechsler.

Insights from ISPOR 2017

A look at evidence and value in a time of social and policy change.

Deregulation Helps Pharma Companies Pursue Digital Health Strategies

In the 21st Century Cures Act, Congress excluded from FDA regulation certain clinical decision support, or CDS, software.

Talent That Takes You into the Future

There's no shortage of talent, expertise and passion in the biopharma industry. It's time for that talent to shine, writes Lisa Henderson.

Don’t be the Next #Hashtag

Recent PR disasters in other industries raise an important reputational question that can apply to pharma as well: do you want to be someone that works the system or improves the system?

When Rare Becomes Common

Two topics in Pharm Exec this month—rare disease research and women in healthcare leadership—share a "common" thread.

EU Countries Square Up to Drug Firms on Prices

Last week’s EFPIA and EU Health Council annual conferences highlighted the growing divisions—and resentments—between industry and governments on drug pricing. Reflector reports.

UK Political Parties Set Out Pharma Stalls Ahead of June Election

With the UK's General Election set for June 8, Leela Barham looks what the competing parties are promising for pharma and healthcare

Europe: A Long Hot Summer of Drug Pricing Tension

In the hothouse atmosphere of European governments' anxieties over ever more expensive medicines, recent weeks have seen perspiration breaking out on the brows of ministers, officials and drug company executives, writes Reflector.

Roll Up! Another European Drug Pricing Spat!

The external reference pricing circus has rolled back into town, promising another great European show. The fight-back comes via one of Europe's most obscure bodies, the European Integrated Price Information Database—better known as Euripid.

The EFPIA Disclosure Experience: An Update

Nine months on from the 2016 EFPIA Disclosure Code deadline — requiring all member companies to publish data concerning their transfer-of-value transactions to HCPs — EFPIA's Andrew Powrie-Smith offered an update on media and industry responses.

Complicated vs Complex Challenges in Pharma

Most challenges boil down to two simple categories: "complicated" and "complex". Knowing how to categorize each problem is key to solving it, writes Steve Figman.

The Quest for Meaningful Pharma-Patient Dialogue

With the patient voice growing louder in all aspects of the drug development and commercialization journey, Pharm Exec examines some of the current industry thinking on the evolving pharma-patient relationship.

Launching a New Drug: An Overview of Common Mistakes

Jackie DeAngelis outlines three common mistakes that hinder access attainment when launching a new drug.

Compliance in the Pharmaceutical Industry: A Marketer's Perspective

Interacting with HCPs is fraught with compliance challenges. This article takes a deep dive the implications of compliance for marketers in a world where new technologies being created every day.

Deregulation Helps Pharma Companies Pursue Digital Health Strategies

In the 21st Century Cures Act, Congress excluded from FDA regulation certain clinical decision support, or CDS, software.

IDMP: A Big Data Challenge for European Pharma

Pharm Exec speaks to Andrew Marr about the implications of the European Union's new IDMP (Identification of Medicinal Products) regulations for the pharma industry.

